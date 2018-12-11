Netflix Reveals Surprising 2018 Stats for Binged Shows, Rewatched Movies and Followed Stars

What a year it's been in TV, specifically for Netflix. The streaming platform released no fewer than 32,129 original shows and movies. And y'all ate them up.

According to the streaming platform, 50 percent of viewers rewatched The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Roxanne Roxanne was also tops when it came to flicks to stream.

In terms of talent, you really fell for Netflix's stars. According to Netflix, the Fab Five of Queer Eye—Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk—received the largest percent growth in Instagram following since January. And yes, Queer Eye only debuted in 2018.