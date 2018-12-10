Millie Bobby Brown Proves Godzilla Is Scarier Than the Demogorgon in King of the Monsters Trailer

There's nothing stranger than Godzilla.

While Millie Bobby Brown is used to seeing Stranger Things on her Netflix show, the Hollywood actress is in for a whole new awakening thanks to her latest big screen role.

In the brand-new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the actress finds herself facing off against a battery of god-sized monsters.

We don't want to spoil anything but let's just say Godzilla is no easy match.

"Senators, we believe that these titans are just the tip of the iceberg," a Monarch official shared in the new trailer. "Which of these titans are here to protect us and which of these titans are here to threaten us?"