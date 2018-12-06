David Beckham Steals His Best Beauty Secrets From Victoria Beckham

Just in: You can thank Victoria Beckham for David Beckham's flawless skin.

"My approach to grooming was always to steal my wife's products," the former soccer star told Into the Gloss. "That was kind of it, really. I'd always been aware of how I wanted my hair to look, stuff like that, but I was also in a career where I was always outside...I had to take care of my skin because of that, but the way I looked after it was to steal my wife's stuff, because I know she has the best."

Victoria, who has been working with Estée Lauder on makeup and skin-care, believes "Glowing skin is all you really need," and has surely spread this message to the members of her family.

Case in point: "The first time I did a mask was pretty recently, actually," David revealed. "I tried the Tom Ford clay one, and I really like it. I very rarely have the time to do a mask, but Victoria loves to do it before she's going to bed, or when she wakes up. Making the time to go for a nice facial is important—it doesn't just make you look better, it makes you feel great as well."