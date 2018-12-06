2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Amazon
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 5:25 AM
Hollywood's Party of the Year is around the corner—and it's got an insane guest list!
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater just announced the first group of nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes. The four actors assembled at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, joining Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Isan Alba, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman. The HFPA votes to select the winners in 25 categories: 14 in film and 11 in television.
The HFPA live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook and on its website at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT. NBC's Today will broadcast the additional categories on TV starting at 8:34 a.m. ET/PT.
NBC will broadcast the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards live, coast-to-coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 6, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the event. "We're excited to welcome Sandra and Andy as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Tatna said. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."
Here is the complete list of nominees (so far):
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Capernum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium
Never Look Away (Germany)
ROMA (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Deborah Davis and Tony MacNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
NBC
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl: The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
