2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

  By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 5:25 AM

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hollywood's Party of the Year is around the corner—and it's got an insane guest list!

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater just announced the first group of nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes. The four actors assembled at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, joining Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Isan Alba, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman. The HFPA votes to select the winners in 25 categories: 14 in film and 11 in television.

The HFPA live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook and on its website at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT. NBC's Today will broadcast the additional categories on TV starting at 8:34 a.m. ET/PT.

NBC will broadcast the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards live, coast-to-coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 6, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the event. "We're excited to welcome Sandra and Andy as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Tatna said. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.

Here is the complete list of nominees (so far):

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Capernum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium

Never Look Away (Germany)

ROMA (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Deborah Davis and Tony MacNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

The Good Place

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl: The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

