Katy Perry Pays $50,000 for a Date With Orlando Bloom

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Katy Perry outbid a fan for a date with her man, Orlando Bloom.

While on the stage at the One Love Malibu benefit show on Sunday night, in support of those affected by the Woolsey wildfire, the "Firework" singer took part in auctioning off a date with her actor beau. But according to videos posted by attendees on social media, Perry seemed to get a little jealous and decided to put in a $50,000 bid!

"So, I just wanted to start and say that he's going to do a motorcycle ride…and then you can have lunch," Perry, who also performed during the benefit show, told the crowd. "That also means, that when you are on the motorcycle with him, you're holding him in a way that I am not excited about!"

"You're holding his pecs and his six-pack! And it's so glorious!" Perry added before bidding began and reached $20,000.

Read

Katy Perry Mourns Friend and "Biggest Champion" Who Helped Start Her Music Career

"What's your name?" Perry asked the $20,000 bidder, who shared that her name is Laura. "Girl, you're gonna love this! I'll send you on your way, I'll put the helmet on you. Hold on tight."
Then, just before the auction came to an end, Perry told Laura, "I'm sorry, I'm buying it for $50,000."

Mic drop.

To learn more about how you can help those impacted by the devastating fires, HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Faith Hill, 2017 CMA Awards

Faith Hill's Daughter Looks Just Like Her Mini Me at Versace Fashion Show

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With Sporty Date Night

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, The Simple life

Paris Hilton Celebrates The Simple Life's 15th Anniversary

John Cena, Blockers

John Cena Is "Embracing the Uncomfortable" With His New Hairstyle

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wimbledon 2018

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Spend Christmas Together Despite Feud Rumors

Beyonce, Ed Sheeran

See All of Beyoncé's Epic Outfit Changes From the Global Citizen Festival

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Being Bullied After Ariana Grande Split

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.