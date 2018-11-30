Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

Former President George Herbert Walker Bush, whose family name has been synonymous with politics for more than half a century, has died. He was 94.

His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died on April 17 at the age of 92. As the mourners filed into Houston's St. Martin's Episcopal Church for her funeral on April 21, Bush greeted everyone individually from the wheelchair he's been largely confined to since a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He also wore socks with a book pattern, a nod to Barbara's lifelong commitment to family literacy.

The next day he was hospitalized with an infection.

Bush, who served as 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993 after serving as director of the CIA and then Ronald Reagan's vice president for two terms, was the oldest living former president and vice president; the father of President George W. Bush and former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush; and the reigning patriarch of a dynasty that has served at state and federal levels of government since 1952 (including his own father, who also served in the U.S. Senate).

He also joined John Adams, 175 years later, as the only U.S. president ever to have a son go on to be president as well.