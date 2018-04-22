Melania Trump, Obamas, Clintons and Bushes Pose for Photo at Barbara Bush's Funeral

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

Paul Morse / Office of President George H.W. Bush

First Lady Melania Trump showcased a radiant smile as she joined four former presidents as well as her husband Donald Trump's adversary Hillary Clintonfor a group portrait after former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral on Saturday.

Former President George H.W. Bush's wife of 73 years died last week at age 92. During her funeral, which took place on Saturday at a church in Houston, Melania Trump was photographed smiling and chatting with former President Barack Obama. The photo went viral, as President Trump has for years criticized the now-former U.S. leader and the current first lady is not often photographed smiling while attending events with her husband.

On Sunday, George H.W. Bush's office released on Twitter official photos from the funeral, taken by photographed Paul Morse. In one, Melania Trump is pictured standing next to Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, who all appear in front of George H.W. Bush. All are smiling.

Photos

Melania Trump's Best Looks

Melania Trump and former President Obama had sat next to each other in the front pew of the church at the funeral. Seated on his other side was Michelle Obama, who also sat next to Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The president did not attend. He said she watched the service via livestream at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. He also paid tribute to Barbara Bush on Twitter.

His office had said last week that the U.S. leader wanted to avoid disrupting the funeral with increased security. It is not unusual for presidents to skip first ladies' funerals.

President Trump had clashed with the Bushes in the past; he frequently mocked their son and fellow Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush during his 2016 election campaign. In TV interviews, Barbara Bush had implied the now-U.S. leader is a misogynist.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melania Trump , Barack Obama , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

George H. W. Bush Hospitalized Less Than a Day After Barbara's Funeral

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.