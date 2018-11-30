Nicki Minaj's "Good Form" Casting Choice Might Reignite Feud With Cardi B

It's been exactly one month since Nicki Minaj and Cardi B called a truce on social media, but is their feud about to heat up once again?

Back in September, the "Dip" rapper and the "I Like It" star got into a fight at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party during New York Fashion Week. After that incident, the drama and the tension between the two artists continued to build. But then in late October, Minaj went on Twitter to seemingly call a truce.

"Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out," she tweeted. "We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."