Whoops! Rita Ora Suffers a Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 9:59 AM

Rita Ora, Wardrobe Malfunction

MTRX / BACKGRID

Rita Ora suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Cartier's Precious Garage Party in Sydney on Wednesday.

While the singer was walking the red carpet, a gust of wind lifted up her Iris Van Herpen ensemble and exposed her butt to the crowd.

Still, Ora didn't let the fashion faux ruin her night. She continued to stun on the red carpet in her semi-sheer look, which she accessorized with beige heels and Cartier jewelry. She also took the stage later on in the evening and slayed in an all-black ensemble. She performed a number of her hits, including "Let You Love Me."

"Cartier Girl! Thank you @cartier for the beautiful evening such a pleasure as always," she wrote on Instagram.

Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It certainly has been a busy time for Ora. The recording artist recently performed at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the People's Choice Awards and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In addition, she recently released her new album, Phoenix, and she's gearing up for her international tour, which kicks off March 2019.

Looks like she handled this situation like a pro.

