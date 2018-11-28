You'll Never Guess Who the Highest-Paid TV Host of 2018 Is

The ruling is in: Judge Judy is the world's highest-paid TV host for 2018.

Forbes released its final list on Monday and reported that the TV court star, otherwise known as Judy Sheindlin, earned $147 million pretax last year.

According to the publication, Sheindlin sold the rights to Judge Judy's 5,200-episode library and future show episodes to CBS for an approximate $100 million. She also reportedly raked in about $47 million for hosting Judge Judy and for producing the Hot Bench.

So, who got second place? This prize went to Ellen DeGeneres, who reportedly earned $87.5 million pretax last year. Per the magazine, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host made history when she became the first woman to receive $20 million from Netflix for her stand-up special. She also produces several shows, including Splitting Up Together, and has licensing deals with several major retailers, including Bed, Bath and Beyond.