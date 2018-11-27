Jenna Jameson Shows Off 80-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Pictures

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 11:42 AM
Whoever said losing weight isn't possible without a gym clearly hasn't met Jenna Jameson.
Earlier this week, the model and entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared before-and-after pictures of her 80-pound weight loss.
At the same time, Jenna shared some of her unique personal tips to getting healthy and back in shape.
"Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I've lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned. At my age it isn't easy. I'm almost 45," she explained to her followers. "Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self-conscious and anxious when I'm there. So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with [my daughter] Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs. It's working."
She continued, "This progression proves you don't have to spend hours in a gym... get out, move your body and live life!!!! #keto #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #fitmom #ketodiet #ketotransformation #healthylifestyle #heal #fitnessmotivation."
In the comments section, Jenna admitted that her latest before and after pic spanned over six months. And for those asking, yes, she's still following the Keto diet with an occasional sweet from The Good Chocolate.
While many followers were supportive of her weight loss journey, some critics couldn't help but speak out in the comments section. When one user suggested she "stay off the drug," Jenna chose to fire back.
"I'm sober and in recovery. See, sobriety gives a person gratefulness and patience," Jenna responded. "I hope you find peace, so you don't feel the need to attack a stranger for no reason."
Ultimately, Jenna is focused on all the positive comments she has received from fans and followers. She's also savoring time with her daughter who makes the holidays extra special.
"Happy Thanksgiving from the Bitton family! My life is continuously delivering reasons to be grateful," Jenna shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for the strength to turn everything around!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?