The Unbelievable Story of Jamie Lee Curtis' Mysterious Marriage to Christopher Guest

In fact, Hill knew his agent (turns out Curtis and Guest shared an agency), so Curtis called Guest's agent the next day—and he already knew why she was calling, Hill having beat her to the punch. A little embarrassed, she left her number for Guest to call her if he was interested.

He didn't call.

"It was a strange period, right after Spinal Tap," Guest later explained to People. "There were bizarre women calling at 3 or 4 in the morning."

"I went on with my life," Curtis wrote in the O piece. "I began dating a sweet man, but we both knew it wasn't for good. When he had to leave for an extended business trip, I dropped him off at the airport to say a friendly but final goodbye. From the airport, I drove straight to Hugo's restaurant in West Hollywood to have dinner with friends."

It was there at the trendy health food spot, which is still there to this day, that she and Guest first laid eyes on each other in person. Curtis was sitting with Melanie Griffith and her then-husband Steven Bauer, who had just been in Scarface. Guest was a few tables away.

"He waved to me as if to say, "I'm the guy you called,'" Curtis recalled. "I waved back: 'I'm the woman who called you.' A few minutes later, he got up to leave. Standing 20 feet away, he shrugged his shoulders and put up his hand as if to say, 'I'll see ya.' As he left, I looked down at my plate."