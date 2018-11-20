What to Expect for Meredith and DeLuca When Grey's Anatomy Returns

It's been less than a week since the fall finale of Grey's Anatomy, and we're already so over this hiatus.

When last we saw Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), she was trapped in an elevator with the very hunky Dr. DeLuca, just after he had asked for her to give them a chance, and just after she had accepted a drinks date with Link (Chris Carmack).

Based on what star Giacomo Gianniotti had to say after the episode, we could actually be in for a MerLuca romance.

"When we come back, we're still stuck in that elevator...you know, Meredith's been running from DeLuca in a way, every time he's offered something—"I gotta, go, I'll take the stairs, not right now, I've had a long week," so this is finally a chance where he's kinda got her backed in a corner, so there's nowhere to run so she has to talk, she has to tell DeLuca how she feels," Gianniotti told Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner on Friday.