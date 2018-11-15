Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner Tease Fantastic Beasts' Love Triangle

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 6:30 PM
"What about Newt?"
That's the question Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner asked in unison when E! News inquired about their characters' love triangle in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (out Friday).
Kravitz and Turner star as Leta Lestrange and Theseus Scamander, respectively, in the sequel to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It was revealed in that film that Theseus' little brother, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), had developed a close relationship with Leta when they were students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Understandably, Newt was brokenhearted to learn that Theseus, a dark wizard catcher, had proposed to Leta. Kravitz called their dynamic "complicated," while Turner argued, "We're allowed to be happy!"
"I think [J.K. Rowling] wrote something really interesting where it's not so loud, the love triangle. It's complicated," Kravitz told E! News, careful not to divulge too much. "You know, relationships evolve. Family is complicated. Love is complicated. And I think it just adds a layer of humanity to all of the scenes that we're all in together. I think it's a really interesting choice."
Warner Bros.
Turner sided with his character, saying, "As people grow, people change. What Leta and Newt had, they're very similar—and Leta and Theseus are the opposite. And that's a safe place for both of them to have a relationship that's accepting and supporting and loving of one another."
The love triangle is only a small part of the story, of course. The main thrill is watching Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) attempt to thwart his childhood friend Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who's escaped from MACUSA custody and is building his own army throughout Europe. The Ministry of Magic, plus Newt and American auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), are trying to locate Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller)—an Obscurial—before Grindelwald does.
In between films, Credence has fled New York City and relocated to Paris, where he's joined a freak show called Circus Arcanus. It's there that he bonds with another misunderstood beast...
As luck would have it, Kravitz and Turner's co-star Claudia Kim joined them on the Universal Studios lot, where she discussed playing Nagini, a Maledictus cursed to transform into a snake. "She's such a beautiful character," Kim told E! News. And when Rowling saw her on set, the screenwriter "told me about how much she loves Nagini," Kim revealed. "I feel the same way."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Inside Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs' Tumultuous Relationship: Love, Dramatic Splits and 4 Kids Who Kept Them Close
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?