The Shocking True Story of Up and Vanished: How an Arm-Chair Detective Solved a 12-Year Old Cold Case

But the special will pick up where the podcast left off, which was with the arrest of two men who plead not guilty and are still awaiting trial.

During season one's year-long journey, Payne, self-described "millennial podcaster,", played a major part in the arrest of Ryan Alexander Duke and Bo Dukes, those two men charged with the murder and conspiracy to help dispose of a body, respectively. And he also then became a major part of the story itself.

From the start, Payne, 30, admitted he was just "looking for cold cases and other unsolved mysteries" to explore after the unexpected success of Serial and Making a Murderer, which lead to a tsunami wave of true crime-related content.

"I think there's something about an unsolved case that intrigues everyone, this urge to solve the puzzle and reveal the truth," he said. "And this universal satisfaction when we catch the bad guy. We all want an answer, an explanation for the unexplained."