American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finale Kind Of Saves the World

Well that was probably the best American Horror Story finale yet.

Apocalypse ended on Wednesday with the day saved for now, and it happened mostly as expected after last week's episode. Mallory (Billie Lourd) went back in time and destroyed Michael (Cody Fern), running him over and over and over with a car just after his grandmother Constance (Jessica Lange) kicked him out of the house for being totally evil. Despite his begging to be brought into the house so he could become trapped inside it, Constance left him to die in the street. Bye bye Michael.

The apocalypse never happened, and the underworld was so pleased that they even sent Misty (Lily Rabe) back to life while Mallory prevented Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) from staying at the Hotel Cortez, and planned to retrieve Madison (Emma Roberts) from retail hell. So in the end (or almost the end) everything worked out, but it took an awful lot of blood to get there.