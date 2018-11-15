How The Greatest Showman Defied Bad Reviews and an Even Worse Start to Become an Unlikely Cult Classic

Seven and a half years. Four workshops. One Hugh Jackman.

That's what it took to get The Greatest Showman, the first original movie musical made since 1992, made, and at the movie's world premiere last December, Jackman, who plays P.T. Barnum in the film, told E! News, "I can't tell you how sweet it is. I pinch myself. I was really not sure this movie would ever happen."

And even more surprising than the movie actually getting made, with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams also starring, singing and dancing in the Fox film, is the mainstream-yet-cult following its amassed since it was released almost one year ago.

Album sales records have been shattered. Sing a-longs have been hosted all around the world. Spin classes set to the soundtrack are still being suffered through.

And yet, all sings originally pointed to The Greatest Showman being a huge box office disaster.