See Jennifer Aniston as a Pageant Mom in Hilarious Dumplin' Trailer

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Aniston, Danielle Macdonald, Dumplin', Netflix

Netflix

Jennifer Aniston brings the laughs as a Southern beauty pageant queen-turned-judge and mom of an unconventional contestant in the new Netflix musical comedy film Dumplin'.

In the film, Australian actress Danielle Macdonald plays her overweight teenage daughter Willowdean "Dumplin' Dickson, who decides to enter her mom's contest, the Miss Teen Blue Bonnet Pageant, as a form of protest, which escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps.

"Pageants are harder than you think," Aniston's character tells her daughter.

"I'm Rosie Dixon's daughter," she replies. "It runs in my blood."

Goosebumps' Odeya Rush plays her best friend Ellen, who also decides to compete. The movie also stars Disney Channel stars Dove Cameron and Luke Benward and Lost alum Harrold Perrineau.

Photos

Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks

Dumplin' features new music from Dolly Parton. The film is based on the 2015 young adult novel of the same name by Julie Murphy.

Jennifer Aniston, Dumplin', Netflix

Netflix

Dumplin' will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on December 7.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Movies , Netflix , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessie J

Jessie J Opens Up About Her Infertility at Concert With Channing Tatum

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Season 9

Colton Underwood, The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood's Bachelor Season Gets a Premiere Date

Tamera Mowry

Faith and Family: How Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Leaning on the Bedrocks of Her Life After Unthinkable Tragedy

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell

New Couple Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Already Getting Cute on Instagram

AJ McLean

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Reveals He's Relapsed Over the Past Year

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Says She "Had to Sing With Someone With a Penis" to Get a No. 1 Hit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.