Zoë Kravitz Throws Major Shade at Lily Allen: "She Attacked Me"

Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne had a blast appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday to promote their new blockbuster, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But things took a turn when a fan called in to ask her a non-film related question.

"Did Lily Allen warn you that she was going to write about the two of you kissing in her autobiography?" a female fan asked Kravitz over the phone. "And how did that come about?"

With a sour look on her face, Kravitz replied, "Who's Lily Allen?"

Andy Cohen was living the shade, saying, "I guess she didn't warn you."

"If by 'kissing' she means, like, attacking, then yes, she kissed me," she said. "She attacked me."

"Is that how she portrayed it in the book?" Cohen asked. "No? It was portrayed like..."

"Like I wanted it," Kravitz said, finishing his sentence.