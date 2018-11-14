Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Expecting a Bachelor Baby

First comes baby, then comes marriage?

In the current issue of Us Weekly, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham reveal she's pregnant with their first child. Their January wedding is still on, and Burnham is working with dress designer Hayley Paige to accommodate her growing baby bump. "The first thing we thought of was, 'Oh, my gosh. Our wedding!' Obviously we're not married yet, but this is the way it happened," the bride-to-be says. "And this is probably the way it was meant to happen!"

Burnham says she "kind of had a feeling" she might be expecting, so she had a friend bring a pregnancy test over to her house in Phoenix, Ariz. Nervous, she made Luyendyk read the results. "Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes," she says. "He was like, 'You're pregnant!'" After their first test, they bought six more at the store—just to be sure. "Lauren took all of them and they were all positive," Luyendyk, a former racecar driver, says. "We weren't trying, but we are so excited. It's going to be a whole new chapter in our lives."