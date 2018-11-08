These Are the Lengths Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models Go to Get Runway Ready

At this point Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and few dozen of their pals are about 18 or so hours from a New York-style pie with pepperoni.

The post-runway pizza chow down has become as much a tradition as the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show itself, which tapes tonight in NYC ahead of it's Dec. 2 airing on ABC. "Well there's an official after party but the really hot ticket is for the pizza party we all throw at a secret location," former strutter Lily Donaldson has said. Because while it's fun to celebrate the feat of striding down a runway in barely-there pieces of silk and lace, the models swear the best part is when they slip out of their stilettos.

"We all get out of our party dresses, we get jeans on, t-shirts, and just dance and have pizza and just have the best time ever," vet Lindsay Ellingson told Business Insider a few years back, "because we all work so hard to get in the best shape of our lives."

Though none of the women are ever what one would deem out of shape, prepping to walk in your underwear in front of a national TV audience requires a certain extra degree of discipline. We're talking daily workouts, endless squats and a ban on all things sweet. The brand's beauties share what goes into getting wing-ready.