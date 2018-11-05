Boy Meets World Star Danielle Fishel Has a Picture-Perfect Wedding

It's official: Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp are married!

Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga Matthews in the beloved TV series Boy Meets World, married Karp Sunday after a seven-month engagement. Jillian McQuerrey photographed the newlyweds, who shared several pictures with fans via social media. Union3 Event Productions' Lisa Gaskarth was hired to help plan the special day, which seemingly went off without a hitch.

Laurie Heaps did Fishel's hair, while Julie Cuomo did the bride's makeup.

"Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated," Karp wrote in his Instagram caption. "@daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile." On Twitter, the groom added, "Big life moment happened on Sunday. I am beyond thankful to have this angel by my side for the rest of our lives. @daniellefishel now has both my [heart] and my last name."