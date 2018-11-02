Dylan Sprouse Can't Wait to See Barbara Palvin at Victoria’s Secret's Fashion Show

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 12:33 PM
Barbara Palvin will return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion show runway this week and will have the biggest cheerleader in the crowd: Her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse.
The 25-year-old Hungarian model and 26-year-old former Disney Channel star first sparked romance rumors in July and have appeared to be inseparable ever since.
Barbara told E! News on Wednesday that she was nervous about walking the Victoria's Secret catwalk and was looking forward to Dylan cheering her on in the audience.
"I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," he joked.
"At least my mom and my sister will be at the other show at 4 p.m. He's gonna be at the 8 p.m. one, so he can't embarrass me in front of my family," Barbara said. "So that's a good thing."
Barbara has walked the runway in the annual televised Victoria's Secret Fashion Show once before, in 2012.
Dylan cited his girlfriend's recent efforts to prepare for the 2018 event, which made her emotional.
"You know what, it's hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she's really worked to do this," he said. "So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I'm excited to see the coalescence of all that work."
Palvin and Dylan made their comments at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party, dressed up as Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z, and Gaara from Naturo.
The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place on Thursday, November 8, and air on December 2 on ABC.
