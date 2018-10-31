Kim Kardashian Dresses Up Like a Victoria's Secret Angel for Halloween

Kim Kardashian West

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Is Kim Kardashian walking in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Show this year?

While that hasn't been confirmed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did dress up like a Victoria's Secret Angel for Halloween this week alongside sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true!" Kim captioned a photo of herself in the company's lingerie and angel wings. "Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol."

Kendall made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015 and returned a year later to walk the runway once again in 2016. Now, we're just a week away from the 2018 show!

Photos

The Best Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes

The Kardashian-Jenner squad is really getting in the Halloween spirit this year, with Khloe sharing adorable photos with her baby girl True Thompson wearing various costumes, and Kylie Jenner dressing up like a Barbie Girl and a butterfly with baby Stormi Webster.

On Halloween Eve, Kourtney took her kids to Nights Of The Jack, a Halloween jack-o'-lantern experience in Calabasas, Calif., where they were joined by family friend Travis Barker and his kids, as well as Jordyn Woods' sister, Jodie Woods

Read

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Spooktacular Halloween With Her Kids

"Kourtney and her group walked through the beautiful illuminated installations that include a dinosaur-themed area showcasing a 6 ft. tall dinosaur, a 'love' installation that showcased all of the love birds in Hollywood, including a pumpkin carving of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian," a source told E! News. "Kourtney giggled with Jodie Woods as she snapped a photo for her Instagram Story. Kourtney and the rest of her party all followed along the trail through the different customized and unique installations snapping photos and interacting with her three kids, it was the perfect way for her and her family to return home from their vacation and kick off their Halloween festivities!"

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 12pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.

