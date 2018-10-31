Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth's Isn't It Romantic Trailer Has Us Swooning for Valentine's Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Forget about Halloween! How many more days until Valentine's Day?

While pop culture fans are thinking about their costumes and looks for the spooky day, Rebel Wilson just gave us one big reason to look forward to the most romantic holiday of the year.

In today's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress stopped by to discuss her new movie Isn't it Romantic.

She also helped debut the official trailer for our new favorite romantic comedy.

"It's about a girl who hates romantic comedies, which I did in real life because I didn't feel like they were real and then I get flung into a world of romantic comedies and I have two love interests in the film because why not?" she shared with Ellen DeGeneres.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

So who are these lucky guys?

For starters, moviegoers get to see a reunion between Rebel and Pitch Perfect co-star Adam DeVine. And then there's the chemistry between the actress and Liam Hemsworth.

Spoiler alert: He goes shirtless and gets to make out with Rebel.

"We're essentially the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling now," she joked. "We just play love interests in all movies."

While the plot, music and guest stars—hello Priyanka Chopra—are enough to get fans excited, perhaps it's the fact that Rebel landed the starring role that deserves a celebration.

"I had such a ball filming that," she shared. "I always add my own jokes and also I'm kind of proud to be the first ever plus-size girl to be the star of the romantic comedy."

Isn't It Romantic officially hits theatres on Valentine's Day 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Liam Hemsworth , Movies , Rebel Wilson , Entertainment , Trailers , Top Stories
Latest News
Minka Kelly, Friday Night Lights

Minka Kelly Reunites With Her Friday Night Lights Character for Halloween

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Romance Is Going Strong

Princess Leonor of Spain

Spain's Princess Leonor, 13, Gives Her First Royal Speech

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Covers Up Another Pete Davidson Tattoo

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Returns to Cleveland to Support Tristan Thompson

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly Breaks Her Silence After Paparazzi Hound Her Home

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Blue Dress Proves You Don't Need a Costume to Wow on Halloween

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.