Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Get Real About Parenthood

If you thought getting Married at First Sight changes everything, add a baby into the mix.

It's been more than five months since pop culture fans last saw Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson on Lifetime's hit reality show.

But in that time period, a whole lot has changed for the couple including the birth of their daughter Laura.

"One minute you're dreaming of this perfect family and boom! You're picked to be married to a stranger and boom again, you're pregnant," Shawniece shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? premiere. "If that's not big, I'm not sure what else can top that."

The couple's love story isn't exactly traditional. After joining Lifetime's reality series, the pair agreed to get married at first sight. Within eight weeks, they had to decide if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.