Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

The Married at First Sight stars welcomed their first child, Laura Denise Pierre, on Monday, Aug. 20 and her first days have been full of joy. "Motherhood didn't really sink in until it was time to bring her home," Shawniece shares with E! News. "It was like meeting someone for the first time and bragging about what you have. Mommy has this for you, look at your crib, we have a nice modern home for you and a really good neighborhood."

"She is my greatest blessing," Jackson adds.

Shawniece and Jephte announced they were expecting in April, just before the Married at First Sight reunion. "When I found out I was pregnant, I was absolutely shocked," Jackson told People at the time. "I was in the emergency room because I felt awful and had no idea what was wrong. They came back and told me all my symptoms were from pregnancy and that I was pregnant. I was totally shocked."