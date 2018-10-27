Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Two guys walk into a Halloween party and break it down on the dance floor. It's a "tale old as time."
This time, however, the two men are Noah Centineo and 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler. Cenineo dressed up as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (he's definitely the former), while Butler channeled his inner Marvel man and donned a Wolverine costume at the Casamigos Halloween party Friday night.
The former Riverdale star posted a video on Instagram of him dancing alongside Centineo to the Ludacris song "Stand Up." The caption was just about the opposite of anything Gaston or Wolverine would ever say. Butler wrote, "When Wolverine and Gaston tell you to move, you do whatever you want because you're strong and independent."
The lyrics to the song go, "When I move you move (just like that)."
Looks like Centineo isn't the only Internet boyfriend in town anymore.
On Saturday, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star uploaded an Instagram photo from the party of him carrying Butler in his arms. "Everyone's invited to the wedding," he captioned it.
The jealousy of everyone looking at the photo is palpable.
Centineo and Butler weren't the only ones who dressed to the nines in their Halloween best. Take a look at the gallery below for some more great spooky celebrity Halloween costumes.
V Magazine
Lily-Rose Depp
The Chanel model holds her V Magazine cover at the publication's Halloween party at Jane's Carousel in New York.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford
The Casamigos co-founder and the supermodel strike a pose at the bash.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford & Presley Gerber
The celeb family all dressed up for the Casamigos party.
JB Lacroix/GC Images
Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor
The American Idol host and his longtime girlfriend dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour at the Casamigos bash.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Harry Styles
The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a replica of Elton John's 1975 Dodgers concert outfit at the Casamigos Halloween party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Jenner
The Hills star and his wife dressed up as characters from Scarface at the Casamigos party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Linda Thompson & Brandon Jenner
Brandon attended the Casamigos bash alongside his mom, Linda Thompson.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Diddy strikes a pose at the Casamigos bash.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Zoë Kravitz
Big Little Liars star attends the Casamigos Halloween bash.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Olivia Munn
Actress smiles for cameras at the Halloween celebration.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Paris Hilton
Paris strikes a pose in her costume at the Casamigos party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Nicky Hilton
Designer appears to be channeling her sister's 21st birthday outfit for her costume.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Ross Butler & Noah Centineo
Actors share a laugh at the Casamigos Halloween party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin
The reality star and her actor beau posed for photos at the Casamigos celebration.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Scheana Shay
Monsters and Vanderpump rules. The Bravo star gets spooked at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Splash
Erika Jayne
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hosts Freixenet's annual Black Magic Halloween Party.
Ron Mateo / Universal Studios Hollywood
Christopher French & Ashley Tisdale
The couple got into the spooky spirit by hanging out at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights for a night of scary surprises.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nicole Richie
The mom-of-two seemed to be having a good time at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor
The engaged couple spent their night at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights and took a pic with some of the scary characters.
Instagram
Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama
Most people would agree that frightening reunions with your ex is not something to look forward to, but these two consider it tradition. Every year, the former flames attend Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights together.
Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio
The supermodel and her kids, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, were all smiles spending the day at the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.
Instagram
Alec Baldwin
Proud mom Hilaria Baldwin shared this sweet photo of Alec and their daughter Carmen striking identical poses with pumpkins ahead of the holiday.
Instagram
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The former Project Runway host sported shades and a long flannel as she posed in front of a wall of pumpkins with her (hidden) kids.
Pink/Instagram
Pink
The pop singer brought along Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1, to the pumpkin patch and captioned the Instagram post, "I think he's going to be a director and she's going to take it until one day she just beats the crap out of him."
Courtesy of Nights of the Jack
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
It's family night for the reality stars who travel to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. for a festive evening.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Tyler Posey & Sophia Ali
The Teen Wolf actor and Grey's Anatomy actress had a spooky third wheel on their Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights date.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Iggy Azalea
The "Black Widow" rapper did her best Scream Queens impersonation at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star showed no fear as she explored the mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Baby's first Halloween costume! The reality star's little pumpkin turned into a pumpkin more than two weeks before the holiday.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Shahs of Sunset Cast
Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Adam Farahan come together at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Kendra Wilkinson
Happy Halloween! The reality star attends the Nights of the Jack launch at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., with her family.
Instagram // @laurenconrad
Lauren Conrad
Growing up so fast! The Hills star shared an adorable picture of her son at the pumpkin patch.
Nate Weber/ Universal Studios Hollywood
Janel Parrish
Mirror, mirror on the wall... which liar is the spookiest of them all? -A
The Pretty Little Liars star got into the Halloween spirit at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Jamie Foxx
The actor celebrated his daughter's birthday with a night of frights at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.
Instagram // @kramergirl
Jana Kramer
Tis' the season. The country singer spent an afternoon picking pumpkins with her husband, daughter and baby-to-be.
Instgaram // @chrisrandone
Chris Randone
The Bachelor in Paradise couple enjoyed a festive pumpkin patch date.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges
Trick or treat? The couple prepared themselves for a night of scares at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood.
Instagram // @teddimellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got her family into the Halloween spirit with a visit to the pumpkin patch.
Status PR
Shameless Cast
Shameless-ly spooky! Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkowsky and Shanola Hampton made Knott's Scary Farm VIP night a family affair.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
James Franco
The Hollywood actor joins close friends Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Chris Bauer, Isabel Pakzad, Julia Garner and Mark Foster at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood
Austin Mahone
The Brand New singer had a spooktacular evening at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.
Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood
Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler
Ghouls just want to have fun! The dancers strolled through the mazes at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights together.
Nate Weber/ Universal Studios Hollywood
Derek & Julianne Hough
Traveling with a sibling at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights may or may not cause less thrills.
Instagram // @amanda_stantonn
Amanda Stanton
The Bachelor in Paradise alumna got into the Halloween spirit early with a mother-daughter trip to Disneyland.
Jerod Harris
Trevor Jackson
One moment Knott's Scary Farm monster! This Grown-ish star has to take one last call.
Albert L. Ortega
Bridget Marquardt
The former Girls Next Door star visits Queen Mary's Dark Harbor in Long Beach, Calif., over opening weekend.
Alexx Henry
Lacey Chabert
The Mean Girls actress is ready for fall as she stops by a Pumpkin Patch in Universal City, kicking off Fall Harvest programming for Hallmark Channel and her new movie All of My Heart: The Wedding.
Gilbert Flores
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical star can't miss Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., every Halloween season.
