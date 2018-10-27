Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Two guys walk into a Halloween party and break it down on the dance floor. It's a "tale old as time."

This time, however, the two men are Noah Centineo and 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler. Cenineo dressed up as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (he's definitely the former), while Butler channeled his inner Marvel man and donned a Wolverine costume at the Casamigos Halloween party Friday night.

The former Riverdale star posted a video on Instagram of him dancing alongside Centineo to the Ludacris song "Stand Up." The caption was just about the opposite of anything Gaston or Wolverine would ever say. Butler wrote, "When Wolverine and Gaston tell you to move, you do whatever you want because you're strong and independent."

The lyrics to the song go, "When I move you move (just like that)."

Looks like Centineo isn't the only Internet boyfriend in town anymore.