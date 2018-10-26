Lil Xan's New Album Is the Ultimate Tribute to ''His Hero'' Mac Miller

Lil Xan is paying tribute to his late friend Mac Miller.

The artist, whose birth name is Diego Leanos, is honoring the rapper's memory by making him the focal point of the cover for his new album, "Be Safe." In the newly-released artwork, Mac Miller, dressed in a bright orange sweatshirt and round glasses, takes on a God-like image as he cradles a graveyard in his cupped hands. The name of the sophomore album, which also takes inspiration from Miller, is inscribed upon a single headstone, along with a broken heart.

Diego told his Instagram followers, "This Album is for everyone and anyone you lost in life."

"Be Safe" were reportedly the last words Mac Miller spoke to Diego before his unfortunate and shocking death. "Before I left, he was like, 'Be safe.' People say that you know, like, 'be safe'," he shared in a recent interview. "But he grabbed me, and he pulled me back and he was like, 'No, I mean be safe.' That almost made me cry, that's my idol right there."