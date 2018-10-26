Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Case

Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready to face the music.

The Brooklyn rapper born Daniel Hernandez headed to a New York City courthouse Friday to receive his sentence in a child sex case.

E! News can confirm a judge ordered the rapper to serve four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service for violating the terms of a plea agreement stemming from his 2015 arrest for the use of a child in a sexual performance.

He is not required to register as a sex offender but must refrain from gang affiliation and the posting or reposting of online sexually explicit or violent images of women or children.

He previously pled guilty after online videos surfaced of him sexually engaging with an underage girl in October 2015. At the time of the incident, Tekashi 6ix9ine was 18 while the victim was 13.