There's something to be said for the SoundCloud effect.

Ever since the digital music platform launched 11 years ago, it's not only allowed established recording artists, frustrated with traditional distribution models and the label execs who control them, to share with their fans new music that might not see the light of day otherwise, but it's allowed for burgeoning upstarts to share their music with the world, building fan bases in the internet age without the old-school permission of the cultural gatekeepers.

It's helped contribute to the democratization of music, while also making it incredibly easy for labels in search of the next big thing, especially when it comes to genres that the (generally older and white) powers-that-be just don't understand. After all, if you're looking to make headway in the lucrative urban market (read: rap/hip-hop), what better way than by signing someone who's already gathered legions of fans all on their own?

"Major labels who don't have executives in the company who grew up understanding the culture – I think they do just throw themselves at whatever shiny object or whatever they think is the entry point," Joie Manda, EVP of Interscope Records, told Rolling Stone this summer.