Cardi B Says She Is ''Sick and Tired'' of Nicki Minaj's Fans Amidst Song Leak

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 3:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Cardi B has a message for the Barbz.

Following the leak of Cardi's new song "Money" on Tuesday, the artist went on Instagram Live to address Nicki Minaj's fans. In Cardi's brief IG Live video, she explained that her newest song was leaked two days early, much to her dismay. Cardi then alludes to the Barbz being the reason why she and her team decided to go ahead with the release in advance of it's planned date. "We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said. "They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper continued, "So clearly, that seems like love to me, seems like you love me, so it's like, 'F--k it.' I can't retract it, I might as well put it out."

Her battle with Minaj has been brewing for quite some time and came to a head during New York Fashion Week this year, where Cardi and Nicki got into a fight at the Harper's Bazaar Icons event. Since then, Cardi said she has grown "sick and tired" of the Barbz. "They seem like my biggest f--king fans, always on my f--king page. Always doing the most," Cardi said.

Photos

Cardi B's Best Looks

And despite her disappointment over the song's leak, Cardi is staying positive. She pondered, "Maybe it was a blessing."

As her IG Live came to a close, the artist teased the release of a project she is working on, which is comprised of five to six songs, including two features. And in reference to her ongoing feud with Nicki, Cardi insisted, "They my songs (sic)."

The two rappers feud apparently started for many reasons, but when Cardi saw that Nicki liked a tweet questioning Cardi's parenting skills, she was heated. "I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f--king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block," she said in an interview with W

And the internet is convinced Nicki is keeping the feud alive with a subtle diss aimed at Cardi in her song "Transformer." In the lyrics, Nicki raps, "Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron. I'm stopping bags and I don't need a red octagon."

Okurrr!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Nicki Minaj , Feuds , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Candace Cameron-Bure, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Which Fuller House Co-Stars She Goes to for Advice

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Tiara to State Dinner at Buckingham Palace

ESC: Blake Lively

How Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Rethinking the Classic Trench Coat

Alfonso Ribeiro, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro Denies Ever Dating Jada Pinkett Smith

Steve Carell, The Office

Steve Carell Heads Back to TV: Where Is the Cast of The Office Now?

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Travels to Peru to Help Displaced Venezuelan Refugees

All About Rosie O'Donnell's New Fiancee

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.