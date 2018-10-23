Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Gives Birth

Royal baby news!

Charlotte Casiraghi and fiancé Dimitri Rassam have welcomed a baby boy, People reports. According to the outlet, the eldest daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco gave birth to the couple's son on Tuesday morning at Princess Grace Hospital, which is named after Charlotte's grandmother, Grace Kelly.

This is the first child for the couple, while Charlotte also has a son from her previous relationship with Gad Elmaleh. Charlotte gave birth to her first son, Raphaël, in Dec. 2013.

Dimitri, who is the son of French actress and model Carole Bouquet, also has a daughter from his marriage to model Masha Novoselova.