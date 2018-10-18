Amy Schumer Photobombed a Couple's Engagement Shoot and the Results Are Priceless

Do you take this Hollywood actress to be your engagement photo shoot partner? One couple sure does!

Over the weekend, New Yorkers Jillian Georgio and Greg Hayes traveled to Central Park for a photo shoot in honor of their engagement.

In between photos, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer decided to approach the bride and groom-to-be with a simple question.

"Someone came up behind us and asked if this was an engagement. We said yes but our backs were turned to her at the time so we had no idea who was asking," Jillian shared with E! News. "Then she asked if we'd mind her and her husband hopping in the photo so we turned around and noticed it was Amy Schumer and her husband Chris. Of course we said yes!"

What came next were a few hilarious moments that have us smiling from ear to ear.