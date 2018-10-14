JWoww and Roger Mathews Go on Romantic 3-Year Anniversary Date After Divorce Filing

Roger Mathews is working hard to try to win back the heart of Jenni "JWoww" Farley and that means treating her like a princess.

In was revealed in late September that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband, the father of their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews later said in a video, "I am going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back."

The two recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary a few days early with a romantic dinner date and a horse-drawn carriage ride.

On Saturday night, Mathews posted on his Instagram page a photo showing the two raising glasses of red wine as they sit at a table for two for a hearty meal, with two glasses of Champagne resting there as well.