7 Reasons Why Princess Eugenie Is the Most Relatable Royal

Princess Eugenie's big day is almost here!

The Princess of York will wed Jack Brooksbank Friday, Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Just like when Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle and Prince William wed Kate Middleton, the royal wedding is sure to be a grand affair. But don't get it twisted: Despite her title (and having Queen Elizabeth II as a grandmother), the royal bride is just like the rest of us.

Here are seven reasons why Eugenie is the most relatable royal.

1. She has a full-time job.

In addition to fulfilling her royal duties and supporting a number of charitable organizations, the princess works in the art industry. London's contemporary-art gallery Hauser & Wirth and New York's online auction house Paddle8 are just two of the establishments featured on her résumé.

2. She's on social media.

While most members of the royal family aren't allowed to have personal social media pages, Eugenie has her own Instagram account. The royal launched her account on International Women's Day in March 2018. Her account is filled with throwback photos of herself and her sister, Princess Beatrice, as young girls. It also features pictures of her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and images showcasing her family's charitable work.

She even has a Pinterest account. In the September issue of British Vogue, Eugenie revealed she'd been using the social media platform to compile images of cakes. She and her husband-to-be have opted for a red velvet and chocolate one.