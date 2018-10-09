Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Pump the Brakes on ''Casual Relationship''

Ben Affleck is pumping the brakes on his "casual relationship" with Shauna Sexton.

A source tells E! News the actor and Playboy model "decided to no longer see each other." The insider explains, "it was not serious to begin with."

The pair recently returned from an adventurous getaway to Big Sky, Mont., where they fished, hiked and spent some time sightseeing. The vacation was relatively low-key in comparison to their previous outings to places like celeb hot-spot Nobu, but this time around Shauna shared a photo of Ben looking at a deer.

Speaking of their trip, a source previously told E! News, "Shauna is good company for Ben right now. It's not serious. She is up for anything, and he likes spending time with her. That's the extent of it."

Just days before, the Batman star completed 40 days in in-patient treatment at a rehab center, although he is continuing with outpatient treatment.