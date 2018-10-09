5 Things We Hope Happen at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding

Get your fascinators ready because another royal wedding is just days away.

With Princess Eugenieand Jack Brooksbank's highly awaited nuptials scheduled for Friday, the countdown is officially on for one of Britain's biggest events of the year.

Thanks to Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's May vows, we already have an idea of what to expect for the week's big finale. Like her famous cousin, Eugenie will be tying the knot inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where they have similarly invited 1,200 hand-selected members of the public to witness the bride and groom and their guests arrive and depart.

The morning ceremony will be followed by a reception at Windsor Castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for the couple and their wedding guests. In the evening, the new husband and wife will reportedly celebrate with a black tie reception followed by another party the next day.

With a full day of events, there is plenty to anticipate as yet another member of the royal family gets ready to kick off a lifetime of love. Here are a few things we hope happen on the big day: