Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille Marries Michael Sterling in Atlanta

Eva Marcille is a married woman!

Sources confirm to E! News that The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer exchanged "I Do's" with Michael Sterling on Sunday in Atlanta.

Marcille's wedding planner also posted a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "We did it guys!!"

The newlyweds have both been posting photos on social media ahead of their special day. On Saturday, Marcille couldn't contain her excitement in one Instagram photo of the two of them. She wrote, "Mine all mine, One more day until 10.7.18 I love you Michael Sterling and I can't wait!!!!"

She wrote in yet another picture of him kissing her on the cheek, "I can't wait to marry you."

Last week, Sterling posted on social media for the first time in a few weeks to document a major body transformation. The lawyer credited his friend for inspiring him to want to change his lifestyle and lose weight. Sterling revealed he had 6 a.m. workouts multiple times a week and that he "put in the work" to get back on track. "I am grateful," he wrote.