Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan Marries Jordan Lundberg

Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan has a new title: Bride.

The 34-year-old actress and musical performer married her beau Jordan Lundberg on Saturday. She and the 27-year-old strategic accounts manager tied the knot at Wayne Newton's Casa De Shenandoah in Las Vegas, People reported.

Kiely Williams, who was Bryan's bandmate in the Cheetah Girls musical group and her co-star in the Disney Original Movies of the same name some 15 years ago, served as one of her maids-of-honor—returning the favor, as Bryan had been her maid-of-honor at her wedding in 2016.

The bride wore a long sleeve, backless, custom fairytale Hayley Paige ball gown, featuring an illusion neckline, beaded handmade appliqués and a layered tulle skirt. She also wore a custom-made reception dress with a plunging neckline and low back detailing, from the same designer. The groom wore a dark tux.