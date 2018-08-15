The Cheetah Girls turns 15! Feeling old yet?

The Disney Channel Original Movie was released on August 15, 2003 and starred Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams as members of a teenage amateur all-girls vocal group seeking fame. The film spawned two sequels.

In 2015, Raven-Symoné and Adrienne reunited on the the latter star's talk show The Real. When Raven stepped onto the stage, she busted into a throwback dance move that Adrienne used to rock in the Cheetah Girls movies.

"Oh my god," Adrienne screamed before getting up and doing it too. "Why did I think this was a hot move?!"

Disney Channel Original Movies began to air in 1997. Popular ones includes Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, which also starred Raven-Symoné, as well as Johnny Tsunami, Halloweentown, The Even Stevens Movie—based on the hit series starring a young Shia LaBeouf, and of course, the High School Musical films, which made Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens famous worldwide.