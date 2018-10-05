Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Says He's "Terrified" Ahead of the Royal Wedding

We're just one week away from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding!

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is set to tie the knot with the Casamigos ambassador on Friday, Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The venue is the same location where Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle just months ago on May 19.

"I'm not stressed at all," Eugenie said of her upcoming nuptials in September's British Vogue. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

While Eugenie might not be stressed, her fiancé has revealed that he's "terrified" for one particular part of the wedding festivities.