Chris Evans Wraps Up Avengers 4 With "Emotional" Goodbye

Back in March, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Evans fueled rumors that he might be retiring from the Marvel franchise after Avengers 4 in an interview with the New York Times.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans said.

Months later, Evans and his Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner got matching tattoos.

"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," Downey told Entertainment Weekly. "And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson's idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."