Will Smith Just Started the #PiggyBackChallenge With Help From Jaden Smith

Instagram
Are your shoulders ready for this challenge?
Will Smith has consistently been delighting fans with his Instagram posts ever since he joined last December.
And this week was no different when he headed to a Target store in New York City to celebrate Jaden Smith's latest business accomplishment. Spoiler alert: JUST Water is now headed to select Target stores near you.
While in the store, Will witnessed something that quickly inspired a brand-new challenge that anyone can be a part of.
"I saw this Father in @Target with his Child on his shoulders... I got Jealous," he wrote to his followers. "Fathers out there... Y'all ready for the #PiggyBackChallenge?"
What came next was an epic photo of Jaden sitting on dad's shoulders in the middle of a jam-packed store.
"Stay hydrated during @willsmith's #PiggyBackChallenge, especially those of you with grown children," JUST Water shared on Instagram with a matching photo. Oh, we see what you did there!
This isn't the first—or the last—time Will and Jaden have come together for a special father-son moment. The pair has been known to share the same stage together during special performances such as when Jaden was on the KOD Tour with J. Cole.
And when Jaden reached 100 million Spotify streams for his Syre album, Will decided to post a parody version of the "Icon" music video on Instagram. What are dads for?
"That kid is the most certain, confident, comfortable person I've ever met in my life," Will recently shared with E! News when gushing about his son. "A lot of people act like they don't care what people think…and he legitimately does not care what people think. He's so certain and confident."
But enough about this father-son duo! Find a friend and step right up to the #PiggyBackChallenge now.