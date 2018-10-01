Ansel Elgort Cast as Tony in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort just landed his next major role!

Young Hollywood's most in-demand talent was cast in the lead role of Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story, multiple outlets report. Elgort will reportedly star as Tony in the 21st century remake of the classic Broadway musical.

Originally inspired by "Romeo and Juliet," West Side Story follows the rivalry between New York City street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Conflict arises when Tony, a former member of the Jets, falls for Maria, the sister of a leader of the Sharks. Larry Kert played Tony in the 1957 stage production, which earned six Tony nominations. Richard Beymer went on to reprise the role in the 1961 big screen version, which won 10 Academy Awards—including Best Picture. 

So why is Ansel the perfect actor to introduce West Side Story to a modern audience? Lest we forget the 24-year-old is a serious triple threat. 

Photos

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan's Romance in Pictures

Ansel's acting chops aside (he received a Golden Globe nod for his performance in last year's Baby Driver), few know the celeb actually studied at the School of American Ballet in New York City for five years.

In fact, he told Vanity Fair in May that he musical theater was always his first passion and initially enrolled in dance classes to bolster his resume.  The star would go on to attend the esteemed arts high school, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. 

And there's no denying he's got the range to belt beloved West Side Story songs like "Something's Coming." Already a well-revered producer within EDM world (where he performs under the pseudonym Ansolo), Ansel has also released music under his given name. In 2015, the celeb signed a record deal with Universal Records and has dropped hits such as "Home Alone," "Thief" and a more recent collaboration with Logic called "You Can Count On Me." 

According to Variety, filming for West Side Story will begin next summer and Spielberg, Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce the movie for Fox. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ansel Elgort , Steven Spielberg , Casting , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Applebee's

Applebee's $1 Zombie Drinks Are Here Just in Time for Halloween

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye's Controversial Political Rant

Timothee Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp Spark Dating Rumors

Shopping: Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

12 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Necessary Realness: Celebrities That Have Us Seeing Red

"Felicity" Turns 20--Secrets Behind Keri Russell Drama

Inside J.Lo's Final Las Vegas Residency Show

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.