People Were Unhappy When Kanye West Didn't Drop His New Album Yandhi

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 7:55 PM

Kanye West, Adam Driver, Kenan Thompson, SNL

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

The Internet has some beef with Kanye West now.

On Thursday, Kanye—who now wants to be referred to as Ye—announced on Twitter that he would drop a new album called Yandhi during his performance on Saturday Night Live. While Ye / "the artist formerly known as Kanye West" did perform on SNL (dressed as a Perrier bottle, no less), Yanhdi has yet to be released into the ether. The Internet is not happy about that.

On Sept. 21, Ye teased the new album with a holographic image of a CD case over his iPhone. On Thursday, he also posted another Instagram video with the caption, "YANDHI 9 29 18  YANDHI IS RELEASING THIS SATURDAY."

Future Yandhi fans took to Twitter over the weekend to demand answers as to where the music could possibly be. Below are some of the top Internet reactions to Ye and his lack of a Yanhdi release.

Kanye West Booed as He Gives Pro-Trump Speech on SNL Stage

On Sunday, the Yeezy designer tweeted a cryptic message, presumably about the album.

Music producer Mike Dean weighed in on people's frustrations as well.

In the same tweet declaring Yandhi's release date, Ye gave a shoutout to his friend Lil Wayne, who released his long-awaited album Tha Carter V on Friday. "We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that's lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time," he tweeted.

The "Stronger" rapper caused some controversy earlier this week before his SNL performance as he was seen around New York City in a Make America Great Again hat. He wore it onstage, too.

No news yet as to when Yandhi will hit the airwaves.

