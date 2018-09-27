Ariana Grande Reflects on ''Tough Month'' in Emotional Twitter Plea

Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit
Ariana Grande is asking the universe to give her a break.
On Thursday, the songstress went on Twitter to vent some of the emotions she has been feeling in the wake of Mac Miller's death. In one tweet she asks, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."
She continued, "i'm so tired pls."
Ariana then retweeted one of her old tweets where she wrote, "everything will be okay," and replied, "j f--king k."
In the midst of her cryptic messages, fans flooded her Twitter with messages of support and adoration. This seemingly prompted Grande to thank her fans for loving her so much, even though she says, "I do not deserve it."
One Twitter user expressed guilt for perhaps upsetting the star, but the 26-year-old assured her fans have been "angels" in her life. "it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired," she explained. "sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better."
She completed her series of tweets by telling her followers, "ily."
The somber tweets from the pop star comes just days after she hinted she will not be touring anytime soon. "u gonna be saving for a looooong time," Grande commented on a photo where a fan said she was saving for the Sweetener tour.
The news followed her and boyfriend Pete Davidson's decision to not attend the 2018 Emmy awards last week.
In a statement, Grande's team said, "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."
Unsurprisingly, the star has been going through a rough time after the death of her former longtime boyfriend in August. Although they parted ways in May, his loss is felt deeply by the performer. She touched on this in a tribute to him, where she wrote, "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."
