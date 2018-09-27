Kanye West Set to Release New Album Yandhi During Saturday Night Live

Prepare yourselves for some new Kanye West music.

Just days before kicking off the season premiere of Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, the rapper dropped some big news on Twitter Thursday morning.

Mark your calendars ladies and gentlemen because a new album is almost here.

"We're releasing Yandhi Saturday night," he wrote to his followers. "We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that's lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time."

Lil Wayne's long-awaited album titled Tha Carter V is set for release on Friday.