Grey's Anatomy: Meredith and DeLuca Have an "Interesting Flirt," Giacomo Gianiotti Says

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 7:00 AM
Today's the day!
Grey's Anatomy returns tonight for season 15, and it's been a long summer of hearing about the season of love and the love triangles and the awkward flirting. Finally, we're about to see how it all actually plays out, but first let's talk about it some more, shall we?
E! News paid a visit to the opening night of the Grey's Anatomy pop-up exhibit in Los Angeles and got some last minute scoop on what we're about to see tonight.
First, we've seen in previews that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) appear to hook up, but is there something real going on there? Gianniotti previews that this season picks up with DeLuca dealing with his drunken kiss with Mer at the wedding in the season 14 finale.
"Now he's kind of dealing with that, coming back to work and oh god, I kissed Meredith Grey last night at the wedding, oh no, and there's a kind of a flirty self-consciousness about the both of them when they see each other in the hospital," he teases. "I don't know where it's building right now, but there's certainly an interesting flirt and something starting to kindle between Meredith and DeLuca."
"I think it was planting a seed at this point," he adds of the not-so-regrettable wedding kiss.
The other big thing to note is that this Owen/Amelia/Teddy love triangle, capped with the fact that Teddy is pregnant, is not going to play out like a lot of people might expect that it will.
"My pitch to [showrunner Krista Vernoff] and our writers was I didn't want it to be sort of a catty, woman against woman, especially in the times that we're in," says returning star Kim Raver. "Sort of women supporting women, even though it's really complicated and messy, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. Because Teddy and Owen have a very complicated, long-standing relationship."
She teases that they just shot "a beautiful episode where you kind of get the emotion that's driving both of the characters," and that she hopes to see things work out between Amelia and Teddy.
ABC
Kevin McKidd says he doesn't know if whatever happens will be up to Owen to choose.
"The writers are so smart, they'll make it seem like that's what it's going to be. It's like, oh, who does the man choose, which woman does the man choose? I don't think it's going to be that," he says.
McKidd also says he has no idea how Owen will react to the news, meaning he must not find out very early into the season.
"It's the first time in ten years I can honestly say that," he says. "Every time, I could always be like, I kinda know how my character's going to react to this thing or that thing. This thing is such a kind of left field world rocker that I have no clue how he's going to react, so that as an actor is why I'm so excited to play it."
"It's a complicated triangle," adds Caterina Scorsone. "Because it's not like a cut and dry, like obviously they should be together but that's so hot.' They're mature about their approach. There's no, like, catfight."
For more from the stars, click play on the video above, and be sure to check out our gallery for everything else we know about this season so far.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
