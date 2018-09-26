90210 and Bridget Jones's Baby Leaving Netflix in October 2018

The CW
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 7:45 AM
Schedule your weekend plans accordingly.
The good news is, fans have a few more weeks to binge watch all 114 episodes of 90210 on Netflix. The bad news is that the series, which originally aired on The CW, will be leaving soon. Moments ago, Netflix announced all of the film and TV titles that will be expiring throughout the month of October, such as Bridget Jones's Baby, Eyes Wide Shut, Scream 2 and White Collar.
Here is the complete list of titles that will no longer be available to stream starting next month:
Leaving 10/1/18
21
Adventureland
The Adventures of Tintin
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
The Clan
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
The Family Man
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
The Lost Boys
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
The Rugrats Movie
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 10/2/18
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Leaving 10/6/18
The BFG
Leaving 10/8/18
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Leaving 10/10/18
Leap Year
Leaving 10/13/18
The Nut Job
Leaving 10/14/18
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Leaving 10/17/18
Donnie Darko
Leaving 10/22/18
The Secret Life of Pets
Leaving 10/24/18
V/H/S/2
Leaving 10/25/18
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
Leaving 10/26/18
Southside With You
Leaving 10/28/18
Bridget Jones's Baby
For a complete list of titles coming to Netflix in October, click here.
